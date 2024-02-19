Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.48. 2,410,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,848. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.