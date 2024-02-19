ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,041 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.56. 6,630,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average is $250.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $281.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

