Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 716 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

V traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.56. 6,630,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

