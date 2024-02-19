Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,315 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. 13,381,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,732,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

