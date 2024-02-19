Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $1,051.05. 443,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,336. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $989.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $958.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $7,464,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.