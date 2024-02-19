Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,906. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $149.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

