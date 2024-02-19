River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,590 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $34,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,288. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

