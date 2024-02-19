First Pacific Advisors LP Has $94.95 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 303,080 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $94,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.41. 24,457,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,768. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.