iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,407,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.