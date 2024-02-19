TFB Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,482 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

