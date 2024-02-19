TFB Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after acquiring an additional 823,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. 24,457,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.