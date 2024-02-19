Estabrook Capital Management Sells 413 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Eaton stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,830. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.