PepsiCo (PEP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2024 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – PepsiCo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2024 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/9/2024 – PepsiCo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2024 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

