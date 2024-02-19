Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $69.70 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. OneMain comprises 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.45% of OneMain worth $69,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 396.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 1,269,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,567. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

