Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,004 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

