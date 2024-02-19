Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,430 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,097,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:A traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.84. 1,066,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

