Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 593,982 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 593,982 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 6.46% of Dril-Quip worth $62,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,694. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

About Dril-Quip

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.