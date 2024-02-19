Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $73,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.15. 3,167,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,251. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $107.08.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

