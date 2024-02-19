Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,797 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $38,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 243.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

ELAN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.25. 3,246,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,627. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

