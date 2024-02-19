Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $57,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.18. 2,337,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

