Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,809 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.35% of Flex worth $41,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,517,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

