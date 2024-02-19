Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 6,693 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.55. 869,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,106. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $314.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

