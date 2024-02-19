UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $93.22 during midday trading on Monday. 5,737,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

