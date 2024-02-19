Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.