Estabrook Capital Management Sells 3,850 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.15. 7,398,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,380,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

