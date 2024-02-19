Estabrook Capital Management Sells 3,869 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

MTB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,203. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

