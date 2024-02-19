Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth $976,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,530. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $855.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

