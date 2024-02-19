Regis Acquisition Inc. Cuts Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Regis Acquisition Inc. decreased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,005 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Regis Acquisition Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 251.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,557 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 270,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $1,529,197. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.86. 1,022,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

