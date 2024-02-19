iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Regis Acquisition Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Regis Acquisition Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

