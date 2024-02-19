Regis Acquisition Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regis Acquisition Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regis Acquisition Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.10. 7,266,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,542. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

