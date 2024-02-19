Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $79,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.43. 902,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,458. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

