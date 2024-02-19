Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 63,968 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.86% of Commvault Systems worth $84,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 83.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 561,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.12.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

