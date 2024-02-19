Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 126,542 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,542 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of Royal Gold worth $86,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,973. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.