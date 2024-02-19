Retirement Capital Strategies Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 570.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,566 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. 1,834,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.