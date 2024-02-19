Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,146 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $89,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.81. 173,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,918. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day moving average of $210.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
