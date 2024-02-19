Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,146 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $89,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.81. 173,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,918. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day moving average of $210.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.