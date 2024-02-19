Retirement Capital Strategies Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.79% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRNB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.51. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,245. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.