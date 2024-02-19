Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Ecolab worth $92,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

View Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $215.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.