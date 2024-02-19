Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 165,285 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Graco worth $95,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,852 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

