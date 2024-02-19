WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $41,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,786 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.07. 1,789,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.