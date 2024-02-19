V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $712,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 167,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,823,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

