V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $2,041,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.6% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

