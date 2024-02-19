First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.24. 108,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,861. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

