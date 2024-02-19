ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,930,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.91. 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,976. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.