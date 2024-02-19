Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 114,477 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,477 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

