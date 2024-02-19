Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.68. 2,274,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.