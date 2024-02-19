CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 17,044 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 184.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $212.56 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $214.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.