Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,074,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $250.00. 2,152,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,303. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $252.33. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.19.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.