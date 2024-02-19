V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 96.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

BKNG stock traded down $33.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,716.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,903. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,382.54 and a 1 year high of $3,844.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,546.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3,233.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

