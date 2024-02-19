Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,286,000 after buying an additional 181,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,245. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.