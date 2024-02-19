Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

